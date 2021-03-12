Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $177.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

