Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.64.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $177.23. 19,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

