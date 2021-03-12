Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. 19,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

