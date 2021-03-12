Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $200.00 at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.64.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

