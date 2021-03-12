Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $205.00 at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $183.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.64.

FTNT traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. 19,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

