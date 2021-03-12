Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVI shares. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE:FVI traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.93. 333,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

