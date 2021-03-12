FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.85

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 69039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

