Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$179.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of FNV traded up C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$150.46. 324,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.73 billion and a PE ratio of 108.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.49. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$105.93 and a 52-week high of C$222.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

