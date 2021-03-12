Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) were down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 1,375,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,302,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Frank’s International in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

