Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Freddie Mac stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

