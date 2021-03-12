Frederick (Fred) Lax Buys 118,366 Shares of ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) Stock

ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) insider Frederick (Fred) Lax bought 118,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,529.40 ($76,092.43).

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get ikeGPS Group alerts:

About ikeGPS Group

ikeGPS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells integrated GPS data capture devices and related software primarily in the United States. The company operates through Utility & Communications, and New Business segments. It offers Spike, a smart laser measurement solution for various industries and professional use to measure and locate an object.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for ikeGPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ikeGPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.