Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 907,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,125,475. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

