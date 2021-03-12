Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,331 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,614 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

