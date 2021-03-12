Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,938 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 72,824 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of -382.85 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

