Friendz Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $51,620.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $997,785.73 and approximately $51,620.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

