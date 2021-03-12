Frontier Price Tops $1.95 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $52.60 million and approximately $35.42 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $1.95 or 0.00003462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flow (FLOW) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

