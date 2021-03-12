Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Up 177.7% in February

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 177.7% from the February 11th total of 824,700 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 626,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 6.08. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Fuel Tech news, Director Dennis L. Zeitler sold 71,000 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $349,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,627 shares in the company, valued at $524,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of Fuel Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $171,271.11. Insiders sold 268,711 shares of company stock worth $1,179,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

