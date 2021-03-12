Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,543. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

