Full Sail Capital LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,309,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

