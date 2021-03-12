Full Sail Capital LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,221,000.

Shares of FUTY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 1,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

