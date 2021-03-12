Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $24,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,199.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 105,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $11,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,849.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.39. 1,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,830. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $300.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.