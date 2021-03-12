Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 1.35% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

