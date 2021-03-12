Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 77,119 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 7.4% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $68,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

