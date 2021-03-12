Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.83. The company had a trading volume of 223,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,786. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

