Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,602,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,282.23.

SHOP stock traded down $45.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,085.74. 50,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,161. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,100.68.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.