Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 26,469 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,469 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 1.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $65,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,409. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37.

