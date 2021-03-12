Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 4,559 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,995. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.