Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 5,613 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. 13,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,509. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $85.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

