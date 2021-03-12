Full Sail Capital LLC Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,749. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

