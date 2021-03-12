Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Tops $0.21

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $11.77 million and $2.97 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.94 or 0.00477839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00062709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00050906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.42 or 0.00562698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00076471 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

