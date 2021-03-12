FuzeX Market Cap Reaches $552,372.26 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a market cap of $552,372.26 and approximately $563.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.00650552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

FuzeX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

