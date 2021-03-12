FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ARDX opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $691.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ardelyx by 14.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

