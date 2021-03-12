FY2025 EPS Estimates for Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Opthea in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.20.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OPT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Opthea has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Opthea during the fourth quarter worth about $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

