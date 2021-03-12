Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Several brokerages have commented on GAU. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

