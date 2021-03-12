Game.com (GTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $208,240.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Game.com has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $208,240.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00049692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00661630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00025889 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

