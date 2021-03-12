Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases 825 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

