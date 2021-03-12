Gas (GAS) Price Up 15.8% This Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $129.11 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $12.75 or 0.00022377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.83 or 0.00461369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.00541085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077036 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

