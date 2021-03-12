GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $853.83

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 853.83 ($11.16) and traded as low as GBX 780 ($10.19). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.84), with a volume of 214,824 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 853.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 832.59.

In other GB Group news, insider Natalie Gammon bought 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07). Also, insider David John Wilson bought 20,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39). Insiders have acquired 47,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,364 in the last ninety days.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

