GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.84 ($36.29).

G1A stock opened at €31.56 ($37.13) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of €30.08 and a 200 day moving average of €29.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

