General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57,025 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1,877.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,193,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,974,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

