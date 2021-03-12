General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.26. Approximately 29,791,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,796,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,618. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

