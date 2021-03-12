Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 10,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,633. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
