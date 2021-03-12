Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 10,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,630.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,633. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the third quarter worth $59,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

