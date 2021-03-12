Genesis Vision Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00010024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and $2.06 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00049314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00643592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

