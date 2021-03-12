Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Insider Andrea Waters Acquires 10,000 Shares

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) insider Andrea Waters purchased 10,000 shares of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00 ($17,714.29).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for High loan to value ratio residential mortgage loans.

