Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Insider Andrea Waters Acquires 10,000 Shares

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) insider Andrea Waters purchased 10,000 shares of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,800.00 ($17,714.29).
The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.