GeoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $3,966.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00052968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00370420 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,005.65 or 0.99799039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00032382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00093539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.