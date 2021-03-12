George Herrera Sells 2,159 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $62.00. 572,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,802. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

