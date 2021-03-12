Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) fell 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.72. 6,960,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 4,041,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Geron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $534.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Geron by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.