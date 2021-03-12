Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 581,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

