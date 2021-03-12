Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 676,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,805. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.