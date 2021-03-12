Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the February 11th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the third quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of EDOC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 2,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,024. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.